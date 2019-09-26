Uphill run in IAAF World Championships for Indian athletes

TN Vimal Sankar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Turbulent would be an apt word to describe India’s preparations for the IAAF World Championships that will begin in Doha on Friday. A year ago, the country’s medal returns at the Asian Games had many believing India has risen to compete with the best in business. In javelin star Neeraj Chopra, there seemed to be a hope to finally end India’s wait to finish on the podium, 16 years after Anju Bobby George won India’s first and only medal at the competition.

But with a day to go for the marquee event, chances of making it to even one final looks bleak. Speaking to this daily, GS Randhawa, chairman of the selection committee, echoed the same emotions. “I don’t see a chance for any athlete to do well. Medals were any way out of the question. I think Jinson Johnson (1500m) is the only one who may make it to the final. He has had a good run of results,” he said.

And it is not surprising that he singled out Jinson. The 28-year-old’s timing of 3.35.24 (national record) achieved at the IAAF World Challenge in a competitive field earlier this month is proof of that. “I will try my best to improve my timing. The target is reaching the final,” Jinson said.

An injury has ruled Neeraj out of the event. And it is not just the 21-year-old who is spending time away from the track. The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has come under scrutiny for the mysterious handling of injuries to Hima Das, Dharun Ayyasamy and Arokia Rajiv — all crucial members of the relay teams. AFI’s faith in the relay events is an open secret. And a few months back, it looked like at least one of the teams would have made it to the final. But at this crucial stage, even that looks tough. Apart from Muhammed Anas and VK Vismaya, none of the others managed to clock decent timings this season. While Dharun is a part of the team, he has been struggling to get back to his best.

“Hima has been injured for so long. The medals that she won recently are all in E-grade events. I personally feel that it’s time for the ministry and government to monitor the elite athletes. Everybody deserves to know what injury he or she is suffering from. I don’t understand why these things are kept confidential,” added Randhawa.

Then, as IAAF released the list of participants, the exclusion of Anas from the 400m — his pet event — shocked many. But according to AFI secretary CK Valson, the country comes first. “If Anas runs in 400m, there is high chance that he will be drained out. We are very hopeful for the mixed relay team and we want him to be fresh,” he said.

Sprint sensation Dutee Chand does have it in her to surprise many. However, the Odisha girl could not even achieve the qualification standard and was selected after an invite from IAAF based on rankings. Long jumper M Sreeshankar was also tipped to turn heads in Doha.

But since his effort of 8.20m at the Open Nationals in Bhubaneswar last year, he has not been able to replicate the same form. One can say the same about most of the Indian contingent. Majority of them are not in form and as of now, the bitter truth is that Indians might not have a happy outing in Qatar.