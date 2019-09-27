Music in the background, Mary prepares for the World ahead

Ayantan Chowdhury By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The women’s boxing camp is currently underway at the IG Stadium here. Boxers heading for the World Championships and others are taking part in the various drills as instructed by performance director Raffaele Bergamasco.

English songs play in the background. Their faces bear testament to the hard yards they are being put through but one boxer does not seem to mind the workload as she sings along. Sometimes breaking into a little jig, all the while not missing a single beat as she completes the training session with very little difficulty.

Six-time world champion MC Mary Kom seems to be in a good space of mind as she gears up for the upcoming competition in Russia. Music is one way to unwind. “Training and hard work are all part and parcel of an athlete’s life. There is no point in complaining. The best solution is to try and enjoy it, so I listen to songs. It helps me to remain focused and in a happy state. Even for household chores or mundane activities, music can lighten up the mood,” she says at the end of a one-and-half hour intense training session.

As she practised her jabs and punches, while holding weights in both hands, one could see the six Olympic rings tattooed on her right arm. Upon being asked when she got it done, she burst into laughter. “I got it done three months back. The best part about getting it done was that I had always wanted the design. After coming out of the parlour, I was just scrolling through social media when I found out it was International Olympic Day. Maybe it is a sign, I don’t know. But I’m a believer in destiny so I’m hopeful of good things to come.”

As the question shifts to the topic of her refusing to attend trials for selection in the Worlds team which saw Nikhat Zareen complain to BFI, she becomes serious. “The ultimate decision rests on BFI. I’m no one to impose. Whatever they decide, I will follow. My logic is very simple: If you are good and you have been proving yourself for the last 20 years, I don’t think a trial is required. If the newcomers are actually as good as they portray themselves, then they should be winning international medals. I do not see that. Regarding giving a trial in the future, we will cross that bridge when it comes but I will always abide by what BFI and what Ministry decide.”

The system of selection for the Tokyo Olympics has changed and the Worlds is no longer a qualification meet. While many have been complaining, the Olympic bronze medallist says she prefers to look at the positives. “It gives everyone more time to prepare. The Worlds is now like a sort of pre-cursor to next year’s qualification tournaments. We will get a chance to see where we stand and in the process, correct our flaws.”