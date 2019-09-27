Home Sport Other

Phelps talk behind Maana’s rise

Ahmedabad swimmer reveals chat with US legend helped her regain belief after injury that sent her into depression

Published: 27th September 2019 04:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2019 11:28 AM   |  A+A-

Maana Patel won the women’s 50m backstroke event on Tuesday | vinod kumar t

By Krishnendu Banerjee
Express News Service

BENGALURU: WHEN Maana Patel won the gold medal in the women’s 50m backstroke event on Tuesday, she was elated. It was not her first gold in swimming but the 29.92 seconds she clocked in the final of the Asian Age Group Championships meant the world for her. After three years of fighting against a career-threatening shoulder injury, subsequent rehab and depression, Patel was once again happy to swim under 30 seconds.

It all started with a shoulder injury (labrum tear on left shoulder) back in 2016. The rehabilitation process kept her off the pool for 13 months. But more than the injury, it was her mental state that made the rehab process difficult. She stopped eating, lost weight and even contemplated quitting the sport. “We had just shifted to Mumbai. I was finding it hard to adjust with the new coach and the rehab. I couldn’t sleep and just wanted to stop everything. I thought I’d never come back and I was finding it hard to believe in myself to recover,” explained Patel, who has been the country’s best backstroker amongst girls, winning every backstroke sprint since the 2013 nationals.

But unlike others, Patel realised the impact of what she was going through and sought help from a psychologist. However, it didn’t solve the issue completely until a session with swimming great Michael Phelps during his visit to India. A chat with Phelps helped her believe in herself again.

She completed the rehab and returned in 2018 during the senior nationals in Kerala. The races she won there further boosted her confidence. “Last year, in senior nationals, I did really well. I broke my national record in 100 back and I felt like I still had something left in me and I could do it,” said the Ahmedabad-born girl. “Now I say to myself that I have been swimming for nine years and if I had done it before I could it again.” On Thursday, Patel added a silver to her medal tally, finishing second in the 100m backstroke event.

While she failed to better her timing, Patel is sure that she can do better in the upcoming meets. “It is a little disappointing as I was really confident to get my personal best. But I was tired in the last 10m. Now, the target is to be patient, look forward to the next meet and keep believing in myself. We are targeting a few events in December like the Doha World Cup and a competition in Australia to get the international racing experience,” said Patel.

Nataraj fails to get ‘A’ cut

Tokyo Olympics ‘A’ cut continues to elude Indian contingent. On Thursday, Srihari Nataraj won the 100m backstroke, clocking 55.06s (meet record). But he failed to better his personal best (54.69) that he set at the Junior World Championships last month. It was more than a second slower than the ‘A’ cut (53.85). In all, India added four gold and as many silver and bronze medals on Day 3 to take their medal tally to 40.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian army tanks and other military equipment roll past Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. | (File | AP)
DRDO develops night vision equipment for Indian Army tank crew
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Social justice ministry may come up with pool of caregivers for elderly
Senior citizen couples are getting remarried to get certificates. | (Photo | EPS)
Panicky Muslim couples in Bengal remarry to stay safe from NRC threat
Plastic waste collected as part of BIAL’s ‘Plastic Beku’ campaign is used to lay roads at Kempegowda International Airport. (Photo | EPS)
Plastic turns into road at Kempegowda International Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Then PM Manmohan Singh at his office. (File Photo | EPS)
Did you know these facts about India's former PM, Manmohan Singh?
Rupa Gurunath is expected to be elected as TNCA’s new president
N Srinivasan's daughter becomes Tamil Nadu Cricket Association's first female President!
Gallery
On the birth anniversary of Kollywood star Nagesh, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the versatile actor. (File Photo | EPS)
Nagesh birth anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of  Kollywood's undisputed comedy king
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
SEE PICS | Rain fury leaves a trail of destruction in Pune
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp