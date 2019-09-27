South Central Railway wins All India Inter Railway zone Kabaddi tournament in Patna

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: South Central Railway women's team won All India Inter Railway zone Kabaddi tournament on Friday here.

Hosted by the East Central Railway at Pataliputra Sports Complex, the championship of women kabadi drew 96 players from eight different railway zones.

Speaking on the occasion GM,ECR, LC Trivedi said, "This is Indian Railways' contribution to promote Nari Shakti for the all-round development of the country. Indian Railways has been promoting sports and many of the members of Team Railways are also members of Team India".

Trivedi said that sport of kabaddi has played a very vital role in strengthening social integration and affinity by inculcating a sense of peaceful co-existence among the people.

In 2018, the same sport event was held in Hyderabad in which hosting ECR's team of women kabaddi had also participated.

The spectacular four-day long 43rd All India Inter Railway zone Kabaddi tournament for women, started on September 24, concluded on Friday with much fanfare.