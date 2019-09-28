Boopathi, Mithilesh hit tons

By PTI

CHENNAI: M BOOPATHI Vaishna Kumar’s 139 and N Mithilesh’s unbeaten 108 helped SMBM MHSS (Dindigul) beat Government HSS (Chattirapatti) by 187 runs in the sixth Junior Super Kings inter-school T20 event. The two added 246 runs in 17 overs for the first wic­ket.

Brief scores: (Dindigul, Madurai phase): SMBM MHSS (Dindigul) 274/1 in 20 ovs (M Boopathi Vaishna Kumar 139, N Mithilesh 108 n.o) bt Govt HSS (Chattirapatti) 87 in 19.1 ovs (B Sachin 3/12); MoM: M Boopathi Vaishna Kumar. Prasiddhi Vidyodaya (Dindigul) 138/5 in 20 ovs (A Prithith 53 n.o) bt Bhavan’s Gandhi Vidhyashram (Kodaikanal) 99/9 in 20 ovs (Rakesh Kumar 33; Aryan Katkar 3/15, S Girithara Guha 3/22); MoM: Aryan Katkar.

Queen Mary’s volley champs

Queen Mary’s College won the IIT state-level volleyball tournament held at the institution premises in the city.

Results (final): Queen Mary’s bt Women Christian College 25-17, 25-21, 23-25, 25-19.

