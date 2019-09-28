ECI appoints Sushil Lohani as next CEO 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: THE Election Commission of India (ECI) has approved the appointment of Sushil Kumar Lohani as next Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Odisha. Lohani will replace Surendra Kumar, who has been serving as the CEO, Odisha since February, 2018. In a letter to Odisha Chief Secretary, ECI secretary said: “It may be ensured that Sushil Kumar Lohani takes over the charge of CEO, Odisha immediately. A compliance to this should be sent within a week.”

Lohani’s name, a 1995-batch IAS officer, was approved by the ECI from the list of three IAS officers recommended by the State Government for the post.

Lohani is now serving as Commissioner-cum- Secretary in the Excise department and Commissioner,

Commercial Taxes. Lohani will take over as CEO ahead of the by-election to Bijepur Assembly constituency scheduled on October 21.