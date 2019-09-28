MOP Vaishnav clinch TT title

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: MOP Vaishnav College for Women bagged the table tennis title at the University of Madras inter-zone tournament held at SIVET College. In the final, MOP beat Ethiraj College 3-0. MOP won all the matches they played.

Cricket coaching camp

Harrington Cricket Academy is organising a nine-day coaching camp for boys (7 to 19 years) at Sacred Heart MHSS (Sholinganallur) from next Tuesday. It will be held from 6am to 9am. Registrations close on Sunday. For more details, contact: 9384610083, 9444012725.