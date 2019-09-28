NDTL will reopen for business soon: Rijiju

Vishnu Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: IT has been over a month since the National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL) was suspended by the World Anti-Doping Agency and the ban’s effects on Indian sport are becoming visible.

Last week, this daily had reported that the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) had put on hold plans to introduce increased testing, due to the cost of sending samples to an international laboratory. But on Friday, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju assured that NDTL would regain certification soon. Speaking in Bengaluru, where he had come to visit Anju Bobby George’s athletics academy, Rijiju said that most of the issues with NDTL had already been sorted out. “WADA had met the NDTL team and they had given some 42 protocol issues,” he revealed.

“But we were taking corrective steps. The issues were raised earlier, but after I took over as the sports minister, most of them had been resolved. But when we were about to sort out everything, they issued a suspension. There are a few procedural issues remaining and that also will be sorted out. We don’t want to send our samples to foreign countries. Many foreign countries used to come to us because our rates are very cheap. Unfortunately (the suspension) happened, but we have taken corrective steps.”

The minister also reacted to Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Narinder Batra’s recent comments that India should boycott the Commonwealth Games. “In the CWG executive council meeting which decided that shooting should be dropped, there were no representatives from India,” he said. “So India’s point of view was not considered or given due importance. Both the IOA and the shooting federation met me and pleaded that India should boycott the 2022 CWG. I wrote a letter to the British minister and asked him to consider (including shooting).

“The government has to take a final call. We have not made a final decision yet because we have to look at pros and cons. IOA have made their point and I stand with their sentiment. But a final call will be taken at an appropriate time at an appropriate level.”

With multiple National Sports Federations (NSFs) under the microscope for poor governance, Rijiju reiterated his stance that the ministry would wade into the issue, once they saw that the athletes were being affected. He cited the example of the ministry ensuring that a squad was picked for the gymnastics world championships despite the Gymnastics Federation of India being de-recognised and singled out the equestrian, golf and archery associations as recent instances of federation issues affecting athletes.

“Naturally when there are elections, there will be groupism. But my concern is this groupism should not lead to detriment of the players. These divisions should not lead to malfunction of the federation. Just because there are warring factions, players should not suffer. My instruction from day one has been that whenever there is a problem with the association, we will step in, form an emergency group or ad-hoc committee and players will be picked.”