Ring master Raffaele confident of encore

With the next Olympics around the counter, the pressure has been cranked up many a notch. With the Worlds no longer serving as a qualifier, a new strategy needs to be put in place.

Raffaele Bergamasco during a training session in New Delhi on Friday | arun Kumar

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: When he has a whistle in his hands, Raffaele Bergamasco seems like a man you shouldn’t mess with. As he goes about instructing all 42 members of the national boxing camp that is currently underway at Indira Gandhi Stadium, they pay close attention to his instructions. At times, the Italian stops to correct the technique of certain boxers.

But as soon as the training session draws to a close, the performance director of the senior women’s team becomes an altogether different man. He jokes about how his English is not that good, compares cricket to football back home, and is as affable as they get. When it comes to boxing, though, Bergamasco is a stickler for discipline. He makes sure the women in the camp follow his words down to the T.
“Indians have always had the heart and desire to become a powerhouse in the sport. At times, the lack of technical and tactical nous has held them back. That’s something that I have tried to drill into them. Things are looking up. I’m hopeful that the results will reflect the kind of work they have put in.”

With the men’s continent doing the country proud in the recently-concluded World Championships, the former Italy coach says the select few are aware of how the spotlight will be on from next Thursday. That’s when the women will enter the ring in Ulan-Ude (Russia) for their Worlds. “I must congratulate Santiago (Nieva) and the medallists. I was watching and so did the girls. They know the importance of doing well in Russia. I know there will be more eyes on us, but we are confident. I don’t want to brag, but I’m hopeful that we can at least repeat our performance from last time around (one gold, one silver, and two bronze), if not better it.”

Having joined the Indian team in 2017, the five-time former national champion has been impressed by the passion of the boxers and the government’s willingness to invest in Olympic sports. But something Bergamasco has still not come to grips with is how people view athletes in the country.
“The only thing I have heard from people is that if you do not win gold, you are not rated highly. There is intense pressure on me too, but I know how to deal with that. But I keep motivating my girls and keep their minds free of clutter. Back home, a medal is celebrated. Even if you put up a good fight, there is respect. Here, it is either gold or nothing.”

“We want to concentrate solely on Olympic categories after Russia. The girls in those will be looked at a bit more; leg movement around the ring is an aspect that will be worked on. The only positive is that our situation is similar to those around the world.”

