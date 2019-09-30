Home Sport Other

Despite bitter end, an F3 season to remember for Jehan Daruvala

In the end, the destination was not quite what he had hoped it would be. But that should take nothing away from the amazing journey that Jehan Daruvala has had over the last six months.

Jehan Daruvala

Jehan Daruvala after his first-round victory in Spain

By Vishnu Prasad
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In the end, the destination was not quite what he had hoped it would be. But that should take nothing away from the amazing journey that Jehan Daruvala has had over the last six months. On Sunday in Sochi, Jehan ended the FIA Formula 3 season on a sour note. 

His last two races over the weekend saw him finish fifth and 15th. Jehan had gone into the weekend second in the standings, with faint hopes of stealing the title. But he came out third by a solitary point. The last race, where his car failed to start from the grid, was the latest in a string of misfortunes he’d endured all season. Jehan ended up having to start the race from the pitlane.

While third might seem far away from a potential title, this is the best performance by an Indian in a Formula One feeder series. The only comparable result came 19 years ago, when Narain Karthikeyan finished fourth in the 2000 BDRC Formula 3 season. But unlike Jehan — whose 16 races saw two wins and five other podium finishes — Narain was never in the frame for the title. 

“At the start of the year, I would have been happy with a top-5 finish due to the fiercely competitive grid,” Jehan told this daily from Sochi. “However, with one weekend to go, I was in contention for the championship. I would have liked to win and definitely had the pace for it. The Hungary weekend (he finished 11th and 7th) was a hiccup due to traffic during qualification. To have lost second in the championship this weekend, with brake issues in Race 1 and having to start Race 2 from the pit lane, is definitely disappointing.”

Jehan’s third comes after a 10th-place finish in European F3 last year. That he had a good car and quality teammates — both champion Robert Shwartzman and second-placed Marcus Armstrong are his teammates in Prema Racing — helped. “With Marcus, Rob and myself pushing each other through the season, we were able to move forward as a team and achieve good results. This year, I have substantially improved my consistency in qualifying, which obviously makes a huge difference. Other than the weekend in Hungary, I managed to qualify in the top 4 for all other races. This consistency and good race starts set up a very good year for me.”

A good year in F3 usually puts drivers on the radar of F1 teams. Jehan has already worked with their erstwhile Force India and their successors Racing Point. 

But the 20-year-old is not getting too far ahead of himself. “I have always tried to take things one step at a time. We are now working on our plans for F2 in 2020.”

