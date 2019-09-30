Home Sport Other

Dew date and light at the start of WT20 tunnel for Poonam Yadav

Unlike Indian men’s cricket where wrist spinners are in abundance, there are not many leggies who stand out on the women’s circuit. 

Published: 30th September 2019 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2019 11:55 AM   |  A+A-

Poonam Yadav

By Srinidhi PR
Express News Service

SURAT: Unlike Indian men’s cricket where wrist spinners are in abundance, there are not many leggies who stand out on the women’s circuit. Poonam Yadav has been the most consistent leg-spinner there. In 2018, she was the only spinner to feature in all 25 matches that India played and finished as the leading wicket-taker with 35 scalps. She also went past pacer Jhulan Goswami as the team’s highest wicket-taker in T20Is with 76 scalps. 

Poonam said her good run was down to a couple of variations and a tweak to her run-up. “I am consistently working on something or the other. Earlier, my googlies were a bit slow. Now, I can bowl it quicker. I have a couple of types of run-ups while bowling,” she said.

The 28-year-old revealed the focus has been on bowling more dot balls in recent times. “I try to not bowl to the batter’s strengths. I try working them up and bowling more dots than going for wickets.”
With the ongoing series against South Africa being the first day/night tournament at home after 2012, adjusting to conditions and schedule has not been easy for her. In the last World T20 in the West Indies, the semifinal — which they lost to England — was the first match they played under lights.

With matches in the next World T20 to be played under lights, Poonam said the spin-heavy side do not want to go under-prepared. “When we were in West Indies, I didn’t have a lot of ideas on how to deal with dew. It was a sudden change in the semifinal. We played most of our games in the afternoon. During our practice sessions also, there wasn’t much dew. As a team, we then had a chat and figured out how to bowl when there was dew.

“It (playing night games) is a bit tough because I love getting up early in the morning and practising and during the evenings, I feel dull and prefer relaxing.”

Ahead of the World T20, India are scheduled to play five T20Is against West Indies in November and four matches in a tri-series against Australia and England next year. Poonam feels bowling in Australia will be a big challenge. 

“It is easier to get hit if we bowl flatter in Australia. They couldn’t pick me as I gave them more flight. But now they might come prepared. So I’ve to work on getting more into my repertoire. Australians are quick at reading minds. Other teams seldom step out against me but Aussies do that a lot.”

Match abandoned

The third T20I between India and South Africa was ab­an­d­o­ned without a ball being bowled due to a wet outfield at La­lbhai Contractor Stadium. In­dia lead the five-match series 1-0 ahead of the fourth T20I on Tuesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Poonam Yadav Jhulan Goswami
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the convocation of IIT Madras on Monday in Chennai. | (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
PM Modi attends convocation ceremony in IIT Madras amidst #GoBackModi wave
Maradu flats: Stir ends as flat owners agree to vacate the illegal apartments by October 3
Gallery
A string of Bollywood celebrities such as Rishi Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Ajay Devgn have mourned the death of veteran actor Viju Khote, who passed away aged 78. (Photo | PTI and YouTube Screengrab)
From Madhuri Dixit to Ajay Devgn: Bollywood​ mourns demise of 'Sholay' actor Viju Khote
Here is the list of contestants in the 13th season of popular reality show Bigg Boss Hindi hosted by Salman Khan. (Photo | COLORS Twitter)
Bigg Boss Hindi season 13: Here is the list of contestants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp