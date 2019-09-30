Home Sport Other

EFI holds elections, outcome withheld 

The tussle between Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) and its state units continues even as the former held its annual general meeting (AGM) in New Delhi on Sunday to elect new office-bearers.

Published: 30th September 2019 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2019 11:56 AM

Equestrian Federation of India

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By firoz mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The tussle between Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) and its state units continues even as the former held its annual general meeting (AGM) in New Delhi on Sunday to elect new office-bearers.
Except Manipur, all state associations boycotted the AGM. With the federation caught in the eye of the storm for not implementing the National Sports Development Code, government observers shunned the meeting, putting a question mark on the validity of the elections.

“Around 200 members attended the AGM wherein the new office-bearers were elected. We have not announced the results, as directed by the Delhi High Court,” EFI secretary general Colonel RK Swain said.
“We’ve intimated the election date to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and sports ministry, and requested them to send their observers. But nobody came,” added Swain.

IOA secretary general Rajeev Mehta confirmed that EFI is not recognised by IOA, and that’s why an observer was not sent for the polls. Earlier this month, IOA had asked EFI to not hold the elections without amending its constitution, and warned it of further action if the federation proceeded with the polls. At its AGM last December, IOA had allowed EFI to remain as its member but without voting rights. What makes the matter worse for the federation is the fact that its affiliation with the sports ministry had already expired on August 3.

“A petition was filed with Delhi High Court by Rajasthan Equestrian Association, challenging the elections. EFI representatives attended the hearing on September 26 and informed the court that they have made a representation to the sports ministry and waiting for its directives,” said Rajasthan unit’s president Raghuvendra Singh Dundlod.

“EFI also informed the court that it will be meeting the sports minister on October 11 to discuss the issue. On hearing EFI’s arguments, the court, though, allowed it to go ahead with the polls but directed it to not announce the results without seeking its approval.” “The next hearing is scheduled on November 15. The court has also directed the ministry to take a decision on EFI’s representation as expeditiously as possible. Once it is done, EFI has to intimate the court about it in the next hearing,” Dundlod added.

Given the situation EFI is in, immediate relief looks highly unlikely. The trouble might only increase for the federation — which has failed to implement the Sports Code since 2011 — once its representatives meet the sports minister before attending the next hearing.

