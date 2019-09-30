Home Sport Other

Following in India stumps MotoGP star Andrea Dovizioso

MotoGP racer Andrea Dovizioso is on his first visit to India.

Published: 30th September 2019 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2019 11:57 AM   |  A+A-

Andrea Dovizioso (File Photo : PTI)

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: MotoGP racer Andrea Dovizioso is on his first visit to India. The best part about his trip so far has been his smooth passage from the airport to the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida. “Usually, when I land in an European country, I can’t walk two seconds without people asking for autographs or selfies. This was a new experience and I must admit I really enjoyed it!”

But once the Italian arrived track-side, the usual scenes ensued. And he did not have an idea of the popularity that motorsports has here. “Since there is no Indian racer I did not have much clue about the racing scene here. But I was surprised to see so many fans. I guess social media plays a huge role nowadays in popularising a sport even in far-off places,” he said on the sidelines of Shell Ducati Riders’ Day.

The 33-year-old, second in the season’s standings behind Marc Marquez, admits that his chances of securing a first-ever championship crown is over. “I’m 98 points behind and the way Marc is riding, I don’t see any opportunity.”

The former 125cc world champ is feeling the pain of conceding the championship at such an early stage but is aware of the shortcomings that has held him back. “It is frustrating but now is the time to do your best and prepare for a better challenge next year.”

Dovizioso is proud of his association with the team but also admitted how difficult it is when your performances are not up to the mark. “The people back home are extremely demanding. They only want results and even though they might not know of the circumstances which might have held the team back, they will not stop criticising.”

The next round is in Thailand and Dovizioso’s team will leave India on Monday. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andrea Dovizioso Buddh International Circuit
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the convocation of IIT Madras on Monday in Chennai. | (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
PM Modi attends convocation ceremony in IIT Madras amidst #GoBackModi wave
Maradu flats: Stir ends as flat owners agree to vacate the illegal apartments by October 3
Gallery
A string of Bollywood celebrities such as Rishi Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Ajay Devgn have mourned the death of veteran actor Viju Khote, who passed away aged 78. (Photo | PTI and YouTube Screengrab)
From Madhuri Dixit to Ajay Devgn: Bollywood​ mourns demise of 'Sholay' actor Viju Khote
Here is the list of contestants in the 13th season of popular reality show Bigg Boss Hindi hosted by Salman Khan. (Photo | COLORS Twitter)
Bigg Boss Hindi season 13: Here is the list of contestants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp