Following in India stumps MotoGP star Andrea Dovizioso

Ayantan Chowdhury By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: MotoGP racer Andrea Dovizioso is on his first visit to India. The best part about his trip so far has been his smooth passage from the airport to the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida. “Usually, when I land in an European country, I can’t walk two seconds without people asking for autographs or selfies. This was a new experience and I must admit I really enjoyed it!”

But once the Italian arrived track-side, the usual scenes ensued. And he did not have an idea of the popularity that motorsports has here. “Since there is no Indian racer I did not have much clue about the racing scene here. But I was surprised to see so many fans. I guess social media plays a huge role nowadays in popularising a sport even in far-off places,” he said on the sidelines of Shell Ducati Riders’ Day.

The 33-year-old, second in the season’s standings behind Marc Marquez, admits that his chances of securing a first-ever championship crown is over. “I’m 98 points behind and the way Marc is riding, I don’t see any opportunity.”

The former 125cc world champ is feeling the pain of conceding the championship at such an early stage but is aware of the shortcomings that has held him back. “It is frustrating but now is the time to do your best and prepare for a better challenge next year.”

Dovizioso is proud of his association with the team but also admitted how difficult it is when your performances are not up to the mark. “The people back home are extremely demanding. They only want results and even though they might not know of the circumstances which might have held the team back, they will not stop criticising.”

The next round is in Thailand and Dovizioso’s team will leave India on Monday.