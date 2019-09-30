Home Sport Other

India register easy win over USA in BWF World Junior Mixed Team Championship

Luwang has been in scintillating form this year, having triumphed at the Russian Junior White Nights, besides finishing runner-up at the India Junior International.

Published: 30th September 2019 05:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2019 05:45 PM   |  A+A-

Shuttle Badminton

Image used for representational purpose.

By PTI

KAZAN: Shuttlers Meiraba Luwang and Tanisha Crasto guided India to a comfortable 4-1 win over USA in their opening Group E encounter at the BWF World Junior Mixed Team Championships here on Monday.

Goa girl Crasto was the star performer for India, winning her girls' doubles as well as mixed doubles matches.

Playing alongside Chattisgarh's Ishaan Bhatnagar, the two delivered the first point to India by beating Jacob Zhang and Jessica Wang of the USA 22-20 21-9.

India's junior boys' singles shuttler, Luwang was the next to take the court.

The junior world no. 10 stamped his authority over the 520th ranked Alexander Zheng with an easy 21-9 21-11 win in a match that lasted 26 minutes.

Luwang has been in scintillating form this year, having triumphed at the Russian Junior White Nights, besides finishing runner-up at the India Junior International.

After winning the Dubai Junior International Series earlier this month, Gujarat girl Tasnim Mir registered a fighting 21-19 25-23 win over junior world no. 75 Natalie Chi to give India a 3-0 lead.

India, however, lost the fourth rubber when the boys' doubles combination of Manjit Singh Khwairakpam and Iman Sonowal went down 23-25 19-21 to William Yu and Joshua Yuan.

In-form pair of Aditi Bhatt and Crasto then played the last match of the tie against Katelin Ngo and Esther Shi.

The Indians, who secured back-to-back wins in the two selection tournaments, was made to work hard by the American pair before they pulled off a 21-16 15-21 21-7 win in 46 minutes.

Besides India and USA, other teams in Group E are Australia, Armenia and Japan.

India lost to South Korea in the quarter-finals in the last edition of the tournament in 2018.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BWF World Junior Tanisha Crasto Meiraba Luwang
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the convocation of IIT Madras on Monday in Chennai. | (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
PM Modi attends convocation ceremony in IIT Madras amidst #GoBackModi wave
Maradu flats: Stir ends as flat owners agree to vacate the illegal apartments by October 3
Gallery
A string of Bollywood celebrities such as Rishi Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Ajay Devgn have mourned the death of veteran actor Viju Khote, who passed away aged 78. (Photo | PTI and YouTube Screengrab)
From Madhuri Dixit to Ajay Devgn: Bollywood​ mourns demise of 'Sholay' actor Viju Khote
Here is the list of contestants in the 13th season of popular reality show Bigg Boss Hindi hosted by Salman Khan. (Photo | COLORS Twitter)
Bigg Boss Hindi season 13: Here is the list of contestants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp