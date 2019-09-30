Home Sport Other

Jersey unveiled, Hyderabad prep in Goa for ISL

After decades of silence, Hyderabad, once a hotbed of football in the country, is set to make some noise.

Published: 30th September 2019 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2019 11:58 AM

(L-R) Actor Venkatesh Daggubati, former cricketer Md Azharuddin, head coach Phil Brown & the co-owners of Hyderabad FC unveil the team’s jersey | Sathya Keerthi

By Vishal Vivek
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After decades of silence, Hyderabad, once a hotbed of football in the country, is set to make some noise. Hyderabad FC, the newest entrant in Indian Super League (ISL), launched their official jersey on Sunday.

The team rose from the ashes of FC Pune City, which had reportedly shut shop due to financial troubles. Star players like India international Robin Singh have jumped ship to join the new side. Highly-rated goalkeeper Kamaljit Singh also joined from Pune, and has been named captain. The squad of 25 has been put together in months.

Coach Phil Brown revealed how he is shaping up the team. “At the moment we are in Goa. We have been here for a week. When we first came together, we were in Chennai at a university where we gauged the fitness levels of players. We used connections with John Gregory (Chennaiyin FC coach), a good friend of mine. We will be in Goa till October 23. Then we will head for two away games against ATK and Jamshedpur FC.”

Asked about his team — which has emerging players like Nikhil Poojary and experienced campaigners like defender Matthew Kilgallon (former Blackburn Rovers) — Brown said, “I still have about three weeks to properly analyse the team. We still have players such as Giles Barnes, who is yet to join the team. He will be the seventh foreign player.

“There is also a decision to be taken over the four-month ban AIFF imposed on Nestor Gordillo. All these decisions will hopefully happen in the next two weeks. Then we can have a clearer picture. I have seen the Indian boys last season. I wanted to take several players from Indian Arrows FC, but other teams did the same. We are a little bit behind in recruitment. But we are happy with our 25, and we will work with them. To have three players from the national team is something I am proud of. The goalkeeper is one of the best in the country.”

The team is yet to have a detailed look at the facilities at Gachibowli Stadium, their home ground. “We had a look at the accommodation, training ground and the stadium. It is not a close examination. We still have to go around and take a look. A lot of work needs to be done.”

Hyderabad will make their ISL debut on October 25, against ATK in Kolkata. In preparation, they have been playing friendlies. 

“We have played four friendlies now. There are a few more lined up, against Churchill Brothers on Wednesday and Real Kashmir FC on Friday. We have done okay and tried to get the best formation in the process.”

TAGS
Hyderabad FC Indian Super League
