Home Sport Other

We want to promote basketball in India: WNBA legend Ebony Hoffman

She will be in the metropolis for the entire week and also attend the two NBA games to be played here.

Published: 30th September 2019 05:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2019 05:25 PM   |  A+A-

Basketball

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

MUMBAI: Women's NBA legend Ebony Hoffman on Monday said the US-based National Basketball Association (NBA) was coming to India with the intention of popularizing the sport.

The 37-year-old said basketball has the potential to emerge as the No. 1 sport in the cricket-crazy country.

"I think we have two great teams that we have got to (for) this game. Sacramento Kings have a very young and athletic group of kids.

"You will see all types of dunks and all types of moves and then you have an older Indiana Pacers," Hoffman told reporters here.

She will be in the metropolis for the entire week and also attend the two NBA games to be played here.

"So we are going to see a wider range of talent that you have never seen live before. Its a lot different when you see in person and when you see it on your TV screen.

"So I am excited for all of India to see that in person and raise their basketball.

"We are coming here to takeover, we love India, we know that cricket is the Number 1 sport and so we are coming here to grow our game and to show India that they have basketball which can be a Number 1 sport," added Hoffman.

While the October 4 game is reserved for over 3,000 youth under a Reliance Foundation Junior Programme, the one to be played the next day at NSCI in Worli is open for general public.

She expressed optimism that India will have an NBA player soon.

"I think India is going to have an NBA player very soon. They are on the verge of producing an NBA player," she said.

Hoffman on Monday took a session with girls and taught them the basics of basketball.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ebony Hoffman National Basketball Association Basketball in India
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the convocation of IIT Madras on Monday in Chennai. | (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
PM Modi attends convocation ceremony in IIT Madras amidst #GoBackModi wave
Maradu flats: Stir ends as flat owners agree to vacate the illegal apartments by October 3
Gallery
A string of Bollywood celebrities such as Rishi Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Ajay Devgn have mourned the death of veteran actor Viju Khote, who passed away aged 78. (Photo | PTI and YouTube Screengrab)
From Madhuri Dixit to Ajay Devgn: Bollywood​ mourns demise of 'Sholay' actor Viju Khote
Here is the list of contestants in the 13th season of popular reality show Bigg Boss Hindi hosted by Salman Khan. (Photo | COLORS Twitter)
Bigg Boss Hindi season 13: Here is the list of contestants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp