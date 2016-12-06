Home Sport Tennis

Demonetisation hits IPTL, no Federer, Serena this year

While Federer was not named in any side, he was expected to be part of the Indian Aces, while Serena was in the Singapore Slammers.

Published: 06th December 2016 11:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2016 11:40 AM   |  A+A-

Roger-federer-ap

Swiss Tennis star Roger Federer. | AP

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Already struggling to get star power this year, IPTL has been hit further as neither Swiss icon Roger Federer nor American legend Serena Williams will be part of the popular league this season, due to prevailing "economic climate" in India.

International Premier Tennis League (IPTL) founder Mahesh Bhuapthi, India's one of the most successful doubles player, confirmed the absence of the two-star players.

While Federer was not named in any side, he was expected to be part of the Indian Aces while Serena was named in the Singapore Slammers squad.

"We have had challenges this year and we are hoping to get past them. With the current economic climate in India and uncertainty of spending money, I reached out to both Roger (Federer) and Serena (Williams) to explain the situation. They have been very supportive of the IPTL the first two seasons and we look forward to bring them in Futures," Bhupathi said in a statement.

After the Japan-leg, UAE Royals are sitting on top of the table, followed by Indian Aces.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
International Premier Tennis League Mahesh Bhuapthi Roger Federer Serena Williams Demonetisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp