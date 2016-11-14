Home Sport Tennis

Gritty Djokovic avoids Thiem upset at Tour Finals

Djokovic established himself in the pantheon of all-time greats in June when his French Open triumph.

Published: 14th November 2016 10:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2016 07:44 PM   |  A+A-

Britain_Tennis_ATP_Fi_Mukh

Serbia's Novak Djokovic plays a return to Austria's Dominic Thiem during their ATP World Tour Finals tennis match.(Photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Novak Djokovic survived a scare at the start of his bid to regain the world number one ranking as the Serb battled back for a 6-7 (10/12), 6-0, 6-2 victory over Austria's Dominic Thiem at the ATP Tour Finals on Sunday.

Djokovic's 122-week reign at the top was ended by Andy Murray last weekend.

However, he can climb back into pole position by the end of the tournament if he lifts the Tour Finals title for a fifth successive year while winning at least two of his group stage matches.

The 29-year-old remains on track to achieve that target despite a shaky first set in the opening match of the prestigious season-ending tournament at London's O2 Arena.

And amid all the questions about Djokovic's decline, he can still clinch the season-ending number one spot for a third consecutive year and equal Roger Federer's record of six Tour Finals titles by the end of next week.

"Dominic started very well and we played on a very high level from the first point," Djokovic said.

"He had a very high serve percentage and was the tougher player in the key moments of the tie-break. 

"I definitely did not want to let him get off to a good start in the second set."

Wimbledon finalist Milos Raonic beat flamboyant Frenchman Gael Monfils 6-3, 6-4 in the other match in Djokovic's group on Sunday.

Djokovic established himself in the pantheon of all-time greats in June when his French Open triumph made him only the fifth man in the Open era to complete a clean sweep of the four Grand Slam tournaments.

But since that historic triumph the Serb had been stuck in a puzzling slump that has seen him suffer embarrassingly early exits from Wimbledon and the Rio Olympics.

Having shaken off his early lethargy, Djokovic eventually blew Thiem away in emphatic fashion and is now 19-1 in his last 20 matches at the Tour Finals.

The world number two was in the wars early on when he needed a bandage on the thumb on his right hand after his racquet jammed into the court.

- Grumbling -

Another high-profile figure who has lost his magic touch of late, Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho, was watching from courtside and must have sympathised.

The 12-time Grand Slam winner staved off a break point at 5-5, but Djokovic remained an unsettled figure, grumbling to a line judge; "Was it in or out? Or do you just not know?"

Djokovic's gloomy mood was hardly improved when Thiem took the first set in a dramatic tie-break after the Serb had saved six set points and squandered one of his own.

He slammed a ball hard into the court once the set was lost and it bounced into the stands, drawing a warning for unsportsmanlike conduct.

In danger of another frustrating loss, Djokovic was finally able to turn his anger into a positive at the start of the second set as unloaded a series of powerful winners.

Two breaks in the first three games gave him a lifeline and he took the set without dropping a single game.

Thiem had won 21 out of his 23 matches that required a final set this year, but none of those came against Djokovic and the Serb kept his foot on the gas to win the third set in emphatic fashion.

London has been good to Raonic this year, with the Canadian reaching the finals of Wimbledon and Queen's, and he looked at home on his return to the English capital.

The 25-year-old broke in the second game of a first set which he won with minimum fuss.

Monfils, appearing in the Tour Finals for the first time, was no match for the big-serving Raonic and the world number four wrapped up the win after he broke in the seventh game of the second set.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Novak Djokovic Milos Raonic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp