Home Sport Tennis

Pregnant Serena Williams back in world number one spot

Serena, one of the greatest players of all time, revealed that she is expecting her first baby and will not play again this year.

Published: 24th April 2017 04:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2017 04:21 PM   |  A+A-

Tennis world number 1 Serena Williams (File | AP)

By AFP

PARIS: US tennis star Serena Williams returned to the world number one spot in the latest WTA rankings released on Monday, days after announcing her pregnancy.

The 35-year-old moved up one place during a week dedicated to Fed Cup action ahead of Germany's Angelique Kerber with Czech Karolina Pliskova holding third spot.

Williams, one of the greatest players of all time, revealed Wednesday that she is expecting her first baby and will not play again this year.

Kelly Bush Novak, Williams' publicist, said this week that she "looks forward to returning in 2018" and that was echoed by her coach Patrick Mouratoglou.

Overtaking Australia's Margaret Court for the all-time record of 24 Grand Slam singles crowns -- Williams is on 23 -- is also "a determining factor" in her motivation to plough on, the Frenchman said.

Williams is due to give birth in September.

Rankings

1. Serena Williams (USA) 7,010 pts (+1)

2. Angelique Kerber (GER) 6,925 (-1)

3. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 6,020

4. Dominika Cibulkova (SVK) 5,065

5. Simona Halep (ROM) 5,021  

6. Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 4,691

7. Johanna Konta (GBR) 4,330

8. Agnieszka Radwanska (POL) 4,205

9. Svetlana Kuznetsova (RUS) 4,025

10. Madison Keys (USA) 3,857

11. Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) 3,850

12. Venus Williams (USA) 3,811

13. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 3.740

14. Elena Vesnina (RUS) 2,925 (+1)

15. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 2,900 (-1)

16. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS) 2,475

17. Barbora Zahlavova Strycova (CZE) 2,130

18. Samantha Stosur (AUS) 2,120

19. Kristina Mladenovic (FRA) 2,080

20. Kiki Bertens (NED) 1,988

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
WTA Rankings WTA Serena Williams Angelique Kerber

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp