Home Sport Tennis

Maria Sharapova pulls out of Toronto with left arm injury

Due to her low ranking, Sharapova would also need a wild card to play in the main draw of the  US Open.

Published: 04th August 2017 01:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2017 01:21 AM   |  A+A-

Five-time Grand Slam champion Maria Sharapova (File | AP)

By AFP

MONTREAL: Five-time Grand Slam champion Maria Sharapova withdrew Thursday from next week's WTA Rogers Cup tournament in Toronto with a sore left forearm, Tennis Canada announced.

The move came a day after the former world number one from Russia withdrew from the WTA event in Stanford, California, before a second-round match.

"I am so sorry to be missing the Rogers Cup this year," Sharapova said. "I am so appreciative to the tournament for the wild card and my fans in Toronto for their support.

"I am disappointed that injury is keeping me from the tennis court once again and I will work as hard as I can to return to the game I love as soon as possible."

The injury will cast further doubt over Sharapova's participation at the US Open, the last Grand Slam event of the season which starts in New York on August 28.

Due to her low ranking, Sharapova would also need a wild card to play in the main draw of the tournament.

Sharapova suffered the injury while playing in her first US match in more than two years, defeating American Jennifer Brady 6-1, 4-6, 6-0 in her Monday opener at Stanford.

She had not played in the US since March of 2015 due in part to a 15-month doping suspension for the use of meldonium.

"Toward the end of the Monday night's match, I felt pain in my left forearm," Sharapova said Wednesday. "After yesterday's scan, the doctor has recommended I don't risk further injury."

Canadian 17-year-old Bianca Andreescu will receive the wildcard entry vacated by Sharapova.

"We wish Maria the best and hope she is able to return to the court 100 percent healthy soon," said Karl Hale, Rogers Cup Toronto tournament director. "We know many of our fans were excited to see her play."

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Toronto Maria Sharapova

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp