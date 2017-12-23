GUWAHATI: “Divided by teams, united by friendship.#pblseason3 #Excited.” That was Kidambi Srikanth’s tweet on Wednesday.After 48 matches and four Superseries crowns this year, the Guntur shuttler is one among the many stars looking to return big in the third edition of the Premier Badminton League, which begins here on Friday.Srikanth, of Awadhe Warriors, will look to put aside that bonhomie on the court when his side meets defending champs Chennai Smashers on the opening day at the Karmabir Nabin Chandra Bordoloi Indoor Stadium.

Opening excitement is likely to be sky high with a likely battle between PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal, who is making a comeback after injury lay-off. World No 3 Sindhu holds a 2-1 edge in recent meetings, with the only loss coming at the nationals final in Nagpur last month.The lanky ace, though, is looking at the bigger picture. “It’s not just Saina. Every match will be tough as there are some really strong teams. The competition is going to be really good.” Apart from the Warriors test, Sindhu’s team faces six others, which includes two beginners: Ahmedabad Smash Masters and North Eastern Warriors.

Having splashed `62 lakh on HS Prannoy — the costliest buy — Smash Masters have already made a strong statement. They have World No 1 Tai Tzu-ying in their ranks.Former World No 1 Carolina Marin, meanwhile, will look to power Hyderbad Hunters. Having skipped major events in recent times due to hip injury, she will be determined to renew her dominant performances. Men’s World No 1 Viktor Axelsen will look to inspire Bengaluru Blasters.

They have strong doubles pros, with Denmark's Mathias Boe leading the line-up. Manu Attri and N Sikki Reddy will look to complement the World No 2.Each day, there will be one battle between two teams, which will comprise five matches: men's and women's singles and doubles, and mixed doubles. The top-four finishers will play in the semifinals, which — along with the final — will be held in Hyderabad.