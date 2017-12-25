ABU DHABI: Serena Williams is returning to competition with an exhibition match Saturday in Abu Dhabi against French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko.

Williams has not played since winning the Australian Open last January while she was pregnant. Tournament organizers announced Sunday that she will face Ostapenko at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in the first year that women will be taking part.

Williams has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles, a record for the professional era. She is expected to go for her 24th at the upcoming Australian Open.

Williams gave birth to a girl named Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. on Sept. 1. She married Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian in November.

The Australian Open starts Jan. 15.