PUNE: Frenchman Gilles Simon is aiming to regain his form at the Tata Open Maharashtra after having gone through a difficult last season.

The 33-year-old world no 89 took to the court here today at the Mhalunge Balewadi Stadium to complete his first practice session in India.

Someone with 12 ATP singles titles under his belt, as he dropped in the rankings from being ranked 25th (Jan 1 2017) in the world to 89th.

But the Frenchman isn't bogged down by the disappointing season and is back to starting a new season with a rejuvenated form.

"I did not have a good season last year but I am now fresh and raring to go here in Pune. This is the first time I will be playing in India, usually I started my season in Australia but have now decided to play in India and I am looking forward to performing well," said Simon.

Speaking on his chances to win the singles at Tata Open Maharashtra, Simon said that he is very confident that he can do well against the top players here.

"I have won a total of 12 ATP 250 World Tour events in my career and I will aim to do my best here in Pune as well.

There are a lot of good players participating here but I am confident that if I perform up to my full potential, I can beat the best in the world," said the Frenchman.