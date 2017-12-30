BELGRADE: Serbian Tennis star Novak Djokovic has pulled out of the next week’s Qatar Open due to his ongoing elbow injury.

The defending champion has now indicated serious doubts about his participation in the first Grand Slam of the season, the Australian Open.

The 30-year-old was set to make a return in Abu Dhabi this week but was unable to play because of his six-month injury-layoff.

A statement made by Djokovic on his personal website read, “Unfortunately, the situation with the elbow has not changed for better since yesterday. I still feel the pain. Therefore, I will have to withdraw from ATP tournament in Doha.”

He added, “However, after the thorough consultations with the medical team, we decided to keep up with the therapies and elbow treatments.”

“Only when I’m 100% ready to play, I will be able to come back. I hope it will be soon,” he said.

The 12-time Grand Slam winner has not played a competitive match since his withdrawal from the Wimbledon quarterfinal against Tomas Berdych due to injury.