Home Sport Tennis

Jozef Kovalik goes for Marin Cilic at Chennai Open

Cilic struggled with his serve to begin with, and seemed mentally exhausted, as he was stretched by a rookie.

Published: 05th January 2017 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2017 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

Jozef Kovalik

Tennis world number 117 Jozef Kovalik | PTI

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The crowd at the SDAT Tennis Stadium for top seed Marin Cilic’s match against qualifier Jozef Kovalik on Wednesday was less than the turnout for the Ramkumar Ramanathan-Yuki Bhambri match the day before.

Cilic was eventaully stunned by Kovalik, while Chennai’s favourite son Ramkumar too bit the dust, and organisers must have been in a quandary over to how to sustain interests of fans. This has not been the case when the tournament started. People used to scramble for tickets and almost every seat in the stadium used to be occupied. The romance of watching Rafael Nadal, Carlos Moya and to an extent, Stan Wawrinka seems to have waned. The crowd turnout, especially to watch Cilic on Wednesday is quite a shocker and of course disappointing. Organisers are now pinning hopes on the five Indian doubles pairs.

“It was a shock for us, no one expected a player of Cilic’s class to crash out. It’s certainly a dampener, but Yuki is still there, and we have quite a few guys in doubles, with Leander Paes leading the pack. Hope they do well,” said a key member of the organising committee.

In the biggest upset of the tournament, Croatian World No 6 Cilic was knocked out in the second round by Kovalik in a marathon match that took three sets and lasted two hours and 48 minutes, thus sending shockwaves into the stands. Cilic lost 7-6, 5-7, 7-5 to the World No 117. And Kovalic said it was a special feeling. “It’s a great feeling to beat Cilic. The win was possible due to the good mental and physical shape I was in,” the 24-year-old said.

Kovalik said that since he did not have anything to lose, he went all out. “I just concentrated on each ball, and tried to win each and every point. There was no pressure on me, so I went flat out,” opined Kovalik.

Cilic struggled with his serve to begin with, and seemed mentally exhausted, as he was stretched by a rookie. This gave Kovalik an opportunity to go for the kill and try to make it his day.

“Kovalik played well today. His returns were spot on. I did not return well in the first set,” noted Cilic.

“After the second set, I got some momentum. At 5-all in the third set, I should’ve been a little more aggressive. Guess it was lack of concentration,” summed up the Croatian.

“This win gives me the confidence to beat top players. Cilic was not up to his best here, and he wasn’t his usual self today,” added Kovalic.

ashok.v@newindianexpress.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
17 dead in fire at a hotel in Delhi's Karol Bagh, 35 injured
New Delhi Rescue efforts being after a massive fire broke out at a hotel at Karol Bagh area in New Delhi Feb. 12 2019. At least 17 people were killed and several injured after a fire at a hotel. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi fire: 17 dead, Govt orders probe
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp