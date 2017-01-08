Home Sport Tennis

Chennai open stringer to become the first Indian to string at a Grand Slam

Literally, no strings attached? Give the racquets to Shivakumar Palani. But for the official Chennai Open stringer,

By Express News Service

Literally, no strings attached? Give the racquets to Shivakumar Palani. But for the official Chennai Open stringer, who has been at it for the last 21 years, the new year has already brought ‘good tidings of great joy’. In less than a week, he will become the first Indian to string at a Grand Slam - the Australian Open.

His sponsor is the official stringing partner for the year’s first Major, so Shivakumar will be part of a 50-member squad. The only ‘catch’ - he will only be there for the first week, but he’s not complaining. While it will not be his first brush with tennis royalty, he was stringing during the IPTL, there’s something special about the Slams.

“It will obviously be a special feeling, I’m excited. Aside from the Chennai Open, I have done Challengers, Davis Cup and IPTL... But this is a different level altogether. The first week is going to be the peak week, so I’ll get to experience something new,” he told Express.

While he is happy to note that players recognise him, the special one he wants to string for has not been playing for a while. But some dreams are not meant to be fulfilled. “I wish (Pete) Sampras was still playing!” he signed off.

