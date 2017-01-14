Home Sport Tennis

'Underdog' Roger Federer admits fear of unknown

Roger Federer said he was clearly an underdog for the Australian Open and admitted to some uncharacteristic nerves.

Published: 14th January 2017 02:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2017 02:46 PM   |  A+A-

17-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer (File|AP)

By AFP

MELBOURNE: Roger Federer said he was "clearly an underdog" for the Australian Open and admitted to some uncharacteristic nerves on Saturday as he pondered a treacherous draw.

The 35-year-old, back from a six-month injury lay-off, is seeded 17th at Melbourne Park, complicating his attempt for a record-extending 18th Grand Slam title.

Two days from the start of the tournament, Federer was still in the dark about his first-round opponent as the qualifying rounds continued.

"Is it a lefty, a righty? It's a big deal. Is he a big server, a grinder?" said the Swiss.

"A bit of an unknown here the first round because that's the part of the draw I care most about because of having not been playing."

Federer's path is strewn with hazards, as he faces potential matches with Tomas Berdych and Kei Nishikori before a possible quarter-final with world number one Andy Murray.

It's a prospect to give even the ice-cool Swiss pause for thought as he tries to craft his comeback from the longest injury break of his career, prompted by knee problems.

Federer's absence raised inevitable questions about retirement, but he said he was delighted to be back in a Grand Slam draw -- even in the unaccustomed role of underdog.

"Yeah, why not (underdog) for a change? I mean, I prefer to be the favorite. Underdog is okay. Yeah, it's fine," he said.

"As long as I'm healthy and I feel like I can go four, five sets, I can go many matches in a row, then I think it's going to be fun."

'I feel I'm ready'

He added: "It's a great draw because I'm in the draw. So for me I'm super-pleased that I made it here, that I have an opportunity to win matches. 

"How many remains to be seen. I'm cautious myself. So, yeah, clearly an underdog this time around."

Physical fitness could be a factor in what can be the most gruelling conditions of the year, with temperatures forecast to soar towards 40 Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) next week.

Federer has played only three singles matches since July, but he said he had been trying to simulate the endurance needed for five-set Grand Slam encounters in training.

"I trained as hard as I possibly could, so I will be ready for it. I did numerous sessions where I trained over two-and-a-half, three hours," he said. 

"I feel I'm ready. But, like I said, it is the unknown. It's the part that I can only know once I've been there."

Just walking on court will be a pleasure for the father of four, who said he had missed the atmosphere on tour during his time away from the court.

"I guess you do miss the matches at some point. You miss the feeling of winning, walking onto a stadium, seeing the guys," he said.

"You know, it's like an extended family to some extent anyway. You walk around here... you see faces you haven't seen in a while. It's just nice to see everybody again."

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Federer Australian Open Tomas Berdych Grand Slam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp