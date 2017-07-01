Karolina Pliskova defeats Caroline Wozniacki to win Eastbourne title
By IANS | Published: 01st July 2017 08:14 PM |
Last Updated: 01st July 2017 08:14 PM | A+A A- |
EASTBOURNE: Czech tennis player Karolina Pliskova defeated Danish Caroline Wozniacki in straight sets to win the Eastbourne title here on Saturday.
The 25-year-old Czech scripted a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Wozniacki in just one hour and 18 minutes, reports Efe.
The win at the United Kingdom's Eastbourne tournament is Pliskova's ninth career title and the third this year, after registering victories in Brisbane and Doha.