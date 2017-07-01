Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova kisses the trophy after winning against Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki in the Women's Singles Final of the AEGON International tennis tournament at Devonshire Park, Eastbourne. | AP

EASTBOURNE: Czech tennis player Karolina Pliskova defeated Danish Caroline Wozniacki in straight sets to win the Eastbourne title here on Saturday.

The 25-year-old Czech scripted a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Wozniacki in just one hour and 18 minutes, reports Efe.

The win at the United Kingdom's Eastbourne tournament is Pliskova's ninth career title and the third this year, after registering victories in Brisbane and Doha.