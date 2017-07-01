LONDON: Novak Djokovic will reinforce his coaching team for next week's Wimbledon by adding former world number seven Mario Ancic alongside American great Andre Agassi.

The arrangement was revealed by Croatian newspaper Sportske Novosti on Saturday.

Ancic, 33, gave up tennis due to injury in 2011 to pursue a banking career in the United States and will work with Agassi to try and help Djokovic rediscover his best form.

Eight-time Grand Slam champion Agassi began his collaboration with former world number one Djokovic at the French Open.

Croatian Ancic won the 2005 Davis Cup, a year after reaching the Wimbledon semi-finals. He retired at the age of 26 after a prolonged battle with illness and injury.

Ancic is only expected to come on board with Djokovic temporarily as he could not set aside more time due to other work commitments.

Djokovic, who hasn't won a title since January, is through to the Eastbourne final against French second seed Gael Monfils.

The Serb, a three-time Wimbledon champion, will start against Martin Klizan at the All England Club next week.

Ancic had to negotiate time off with his banking bosses in order to partner up with Djokovic.

"I had to do a series of talks and get permission from all over (the company), I negotiated all last week and, luckily, got the green light. Coming into Wimbledon and I will be available for Novak," Ancic told the Sportarena newspaper.