LONDON: Stan Wawrinka refused to consider becoming just the sixth man to complete the career Grand Slam on Saturday, insisting the weight of Wimbledon history still favours the 'Big Four'.

The 32-year-Swiss already has titles at the Australian, French and US Opens but recognises his record at the All England Club is mediocre.

"A player who can do it (achieve the career Slam of all four majors), it's something amazing, for sure. But for me it's not something I think about it," said world number three Wawrinka.

His caution over joining Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Andre Agassi and Rod Laver as the only men to have won all four majors in the Open era is well-founded.

Runs to the quarter-finals at Wimbledon in 2014 and 2015 remain his best performances.

Furthermore, in the last 15 years, the title at the All England Club has been shared between Federer, Nadal, Djokovic and Andy Murray, the defending champion.

"I don't know if it's going to change," said Wawrinka when asked if he sees the champion on July 16 being anyone outside his four major rivals.

"They have been dominating tennis the last 10, 15 years, almost every year. That's for sure.

"And Wimbledon is probably the most challenging Grand Slam for any player. You play on grass for only three weeks."

He added: "Roger playing so well. Rafa so confident. Murray is struggling a little bit, but he loves the grass, so he's going to be for sure really dangerous. Again, I just think it's going to be a great Wimbledon."

Wawrinka was a second-round loser at Wimbledon in 2016 before he went on to beat Djokovic in the US Open final.

That New York triumph added to his title wins at the Australian Open in 2014 and Roland Garros the following year.

After finishing runner-up to Nadal at the French Open last month, Wawrinka's grass court season got off to a poor start with a first-round exit at Queen's to eventual champion Feliciano Lopez.

Wawrinka, who opens his Wimbledon campaign against Russia's Daniil Medvedev, said compatriot Federer, seeking a record eighth title, will be the favourite.

Federer captured his 18th major in Australia in January before skipping the clay court season.

Wawrinka says it would be foolish to write off the 35-year-old.

"A player like Roger, as long as he's playing, you know, he's going to have a chance to win a Grand Slam.

"The day you will stop playing, that's when you will have no chance to win."