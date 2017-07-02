Britain's Johanna Konta gives a press conference ahead of the Wimbledon Tennis Championship at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in London, Sunday, July 2, 2017 | AP

LONDON: British number one Johanna Konta has declared herself fit for Wimbledon after recovering from a spine injury.

Konta withdrew from her Eastbourne semi-final against Karolina Pliskova on Friday due to a thoracic spine problem sustained in a nasty fall in her previous match.

The 26-year-old needed lengthy treatment and was in tears on court after the tumble in her win over world number one Angelique Kerber.

That sparked fears she might be ruled out of Wimbledon, where as sixth seed she is among the potential title contenders.

But like Andy Murray earlier in the day, she vowed to ignore the injury problem and play at her home Grand Slam, where she faces a Monday opener against Taiwan's Hsieh Su-Wei.

"I'm definitely recovering really well. I'm taking it a day at a time. I practised today. I felt good," Konta told reporters at Wimbledon on Sunday.

"I'm definitely looking forward to playing my first round. Like Andy, I'd like to think that I'm fit enough to play seven matches, but I'm going to be taking it one at a time."