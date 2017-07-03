Andy Murray holds top spot in latest ATP rankings
By AFP | Published: 03rd July 2017 05:30 PM |
Last Updated: 03rd July 2017 05:30 PM | A+A A- |
PARIS: Andy Murray retains his world number one spot as he heads into Wimbledon in the latest ATP rankings released Monday.
Rafael Nadal, fresh from his Roland Garros triumph, is number two while Stan Wawrinka holds on to third place ahead of Novak Djokovic, winner of the pre-Wimbledon tournament at Eastbourne.
ATP rankings as of July 3
1. Andy Murray (GBR) 9,390 pts
2. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 7,285
3. Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 6,175
4. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 6,055
5. Roger Federer (SUI) 5,265
6. Marin Cilic (CRO) 4,235
7. Milos Raonic (CAN) 4,150
8. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 3,895
9. Kei Nishikori (JPN) 3,830
10. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (FRA) 3,075
11. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 3,070
12. Alexander Zverev (GER) 3,070
13. David Goffin (BEL) 2,785
14. Gaël Monfils (FRA) 2,695
15. Tomas Berdych (CZE) 2,570
16. Lucas Pouille (FRA) 2,570
17. Pablo Carreno (ESP) 2,360
18. Jack Sock (USA) 2,335
19. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 2,155
20. Nick Kyrgios (AUS) 2,110