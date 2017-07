Britain's Andy Murray celebrates after beating Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik in their Men's Singles Match on the opening day at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London Monday, July 3, 2017. | AP

LONDON: Defending champion Andy Murray reached the Wimbledon second round on Monday with a 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 win over Kazakh lucky loser Alexander Bublik.

Murray next faces Dustin Brown, the man who knocked out Rafael Nadal two years ago.

German world number 97 Brown came back from a set and a break down to beat Portugal's Joao Sousa 3-6, 7-6 (7/5), 6-4, 6-4.