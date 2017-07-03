French Open champ Jelena Ostapenko on the rise in latest WTA rankings
By AFP | Published: 03rd July 2017 05:26 PM |
Last Updated: 03rd July 2017 05:26 PM
PARIS: Surprise French Open winner Jelena Ostapenko resumed her rise up the rankings to number 13 ahead of her Wimbledon opener on Monday.
The Latvian who jumped 35 places last month to 12th spot following her shock triumph at Roland Garros, then slipped back to 14th place last month, is on the rise again after reaching the third round of the Eastbourne tournament.
The top 10 remains unchanged as Wimbledon gets underway although third-placed Czech Karolina Pliskova, the winner at Eastbourne, is closing the gap on second-placed Simona Halep of Romania.
WTA ranking:
1. Angelique Kerber (GER) 7,035 pts
2. Simona Halep (ROM) 6,920
3. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 6,855
4. Serena Williams (USA) 4,810
5. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 4,765
6. Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) 4,550
7. Johanna Konta (GBR) 4,400
8. Svetlana Kuznetsova (RUS) 4,310
9. Dominika Cibulkova (SVK) 4,010
10. Agnieszka Radwanska (POL) 3,985
11. Venus Williams (USA) 3,941
12. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 3,135
13. Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) 3.110
14. Kristina Mladenovic (FRA) 3.095
15. Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 3,060
16. Elena Vesnina (RUS) 2,831
17. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS) 2,580
18. Madison Keys (USA) 2,523
19. Anastasija Sevastova (LAT) 2,325
20. Timea Bacsinsky (SUI) 1,873