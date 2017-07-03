PARIS: Surprise French Open winner Jelena Ostapenko resumed her rise up the rankings to number 13 ahead of her Wimbledon opener on Monday.

The Latvian who jumped 35 places last month to 12th spot following her shock triumph at Roland Garros, then slipped back to 14th place last month, is on the rise again after reaching the third round of the Eastbourne tournament.

The top 10 remains unchanged as Wimbledon gets underway although third-placed Czech Karolina Pliskova, the winner at Eastbourne, is closing the gap on second-placed Simona Halep of Romania.

WTA ranking:

1. Angelique Kerber (GER) 7,035 pts

2. Simona Halep (ROM) 6,920

3. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 6,855

4. Serena Williams (USA) 4,810

5. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 4,765

6. Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) 4,550

7. Johanna Konta (GBR) 4,400

8. Svetlana Kuznetsova (RUS) 4,310

9. Dominika Cibulkova (SVK) 4,010

10. Agnieszka Radwanska (POL) 3,985

11. Venus Williams (USA) 3,941

12. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 3,135

13. Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) 3.110

14. Kristina Mladenovic (FRA) 3.095

15. Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 3,060

16. Elena Vesnina (RUS) 2,831

17. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS) 2,580

18. Madison Keys (USA) 2,523

19. Anastasija Sevastova (LAT) 2,325

20. Timea Bacsinsky (SUI) 1,873