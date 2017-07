Japan's Kei Nishikori serves to Italy's Marco Cecchinato during their Men's Singles Match on day one at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London Monday, July 3, 2017. | AP

LONDON: Kei Nishikori, the Japanese ninth seed, cruised through to the second round at Wimbledon in straight sets on Monday.

The 2014 US Open finalist beat Italy's Marco Cecchinato 6-2, 6-2, 6-0 in just 72 minutes at the All England Club.

Nishikori will play either France's Julien Benneteau or Ukrainian qualifier Sergiy Stakhovsky in the last 64.