Romania's Simona Halep returns to New Zealand's Marina Erakovic during their Women's Singles Match on day one at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London Monday, July 3, 2017. | AP

LONDON: Romanian second seed Simona Halep reached the Wimbledon last-64 on Monday with a 6-4, 6-1 win over New Zealand qualifier Marina Erakovic.

Halep, a Wimbledon semi-finalist in 2014 and this year's French Open runner-up, next faces Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maria.