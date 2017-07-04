LONDON: Needing seven match points, Juan Martin Del Potro continued his run of reaching the second round at Wimbledon in each of his eight appearances.

Del Potro, seeded 29th, beat Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 (2), 6-4.

After winning the tiebreak in the third set, Del Potro dropped two break points that would have given him the seventh game. He picked up one in the ninth to take a 5-4 lead in the fourth set, then finally wore down Kokkinakis with a pair of aces and a forehand winner down the center.