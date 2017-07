Serbia's Novak Djokovic serves to Slovakia's Martin Klizan during their Men's Singles Match on day two at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London Tuesday, July 4, 2017 | AP

LONDON: Three-time champion Novak Djokovic reached the Wimbledon second round on Tuesday when Slovakian opponent Martin Klizan quit with a calf injury.

Second seed Djokovic was leading 6-3, 2-0 when Klizan retired after just 40 minutes on Centre Court.

Djokovic will face Adam Pavlasek of the Czech Republic for a place in the last 32.