LONDON: The sixth-seeded Milos Raonic, the first Canadian man to reach a Grand Slam final, advanced to the second round at the All England Club by beating Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany 7-6 (5), 6-4, 7-6 (4).

Milos Raonic's grass-court season took a turn for the better at Wimbledon.

The 26-year-old Raonic reached the Wimbledon final last year, losing to Andy Murray in straight sets. But his first match this year on grass was a disappointing loss in the opening round at Queen's.

It was the first time since 2014 that Raonic had failed to win a match on grass prior to Wimbledon. He went on to play in the semifinals that year, however.

Raonic, who has struggled with a hamstring injury this year, reached the quarterfinals at the Australian Open and the fourth round at the French Open this year.