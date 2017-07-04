Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka during his Men's Singles Match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev on the opening day at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London Monday, July 3, 2017 | AP

LONDON: Swiss fifth seed and French Open runner-up Stan Wawrinka was knocked out of Wimbledon in the first round by Russia's Daniil Medvedev on Monday, losing 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, 6-1.

World 49 Medvedev, making his Wimbledon debut, goes on to face Belgian qualifier Ruben Bemelmans for a place in the last 32.

Defeat was Wawrinka's sixth first round loss at the All England Club although his efforts were hampered by a left knee injury which required an ice pack at the changeovers.