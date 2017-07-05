BERLIN: A former business partner of German tennis star Boris Becker, who was last month declared bankrupt, is demanding the payment of 36.5 million euros which he claims he is owned by the former world number one.

Swiss businessman Hans-Dieter Cleven claims he is owed 40 million Swiss francs ($41.4 million, 36.5 million euros) by Becker but did not reveal the origin of the sum.

"After the recent decision by a court in London to declare Boris Becker bankrupt was made public, the former business partner of Boris Becker, entrepreneur Hans-Dieter Cleven felt obliged to enforce his demands in light of that procedure," law firm GHM Partners acting for Cleven said in a statement.

Becker's lawyer Christian-Oliver Moser told German news agency DPA, that Cleven was "lobbying in public" to win an "unfounded claim".

Becker -- who won six Grand Slams in the 1980s and '90s; three Wimbledon, two Australian Open and one US Open title has denied he is bankrupt and told the German press he can meet all his obligations.

The 49-year-old is currently working as a television pundit during the Wimbledon championship in London.