LONDON: Spanish Tennis player David Ferrer advanced to the third round of Wimbledon after Belgian Steve Darcis retired here on Thursday.

Darcis was three games down in the first set when he decided to pull out due to back, hip and abdominal problems, reports Efe.

Ferrer is now set to play against the winner between American Ryan Harrison and Czech Tomas Berdych, seeded No.11.

Darcis is the ninth player to retire from Wimbeldon singles' competitions this year, as well as another player from the doubles, in just four days.