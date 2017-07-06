LONDON: India’s Leander Paes and Rohan Bopanna will begin their campaign at Wimbledon when they play their respective opening rounds of the men’s doubles event later today.

Unseeded Paes and his Canadian team-mate Adil Shamasdin will take on the Austrian team of Julian Knowle and Philipp Oswald, while the eighth-placed Indo-French duo of Bopanna and Edouard Roger-Vasselin will face German pair of Dustin Brown and Mischa Zverev.

Meanwhile, in the singles event, third seed Roger Federer, world number two Novak Djokovic, top seed Angelique Kerber and Milos Raonic are among those who will play their second round matches today.

Yesterday, all India pairing of Purav Raja and Divij Sharan made it to the second round after registering a hard-fought 7-6(2), 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (6) win over Portuguese-South African pair of Joao Sousa and Kyle Edmund in the men's doubles event.

In Women's Doubles, Sania Mirza and her Belgian team-mate Kirsten Flipkens progressed to the second round.

The Indo-Belgian pair eased past Japanese-Chinese pairing of Naomi Osaka and Shuai Zhang 6-4, 6-3 in a one-sided opening round clash that lasted an hour and 12 minutes on Court 11.