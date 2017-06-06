Home Sport Tennis

Rohan Bopanna-Gabriela Dabrowski beat Sania Mirza-Ivan Dodig to enter French Open semis

The Bopanna-Dabrowski pair defeated the second-seeded Sania-Dodig pair 6-3 6-4 in the 52-minute quarterfinals contest.

Published: 06th June 2017 04:55 AM

Bopanna is the only Indian left in the fray in the French Open Grand Slam tournament. (File | PTI)

By PTI

PARIS: Rohan Bopanna and his Canadian partner Gabriela Dabrowski stormed into the semifinals of the mixed doubles event of the French Open with a straight-set upset win over the duo of Sania Mirza and Ivan Dodig of Croatia here today.

The Bopanna-Dabrowski pair, seeded seventh, defeated the second-seeded Sania-Dodig pair 6-3 6-4 in the 52-minute quarterfinals contest that involved two Indians.

Bopanna is the only Indian left in the fray in the Grand Slam tournament. He is though already out of the men's doubles event.

With today's loss, Sania's campaign ended in the tournament. She and her Kazakh partner Yaroslava Shvedova had crashed out of the women's doubles event in the opening round.

