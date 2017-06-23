MADRID: Former world number one Victoria Azarenka's comeback ended in a second-round defeat at the Mallorca Open on Thursday with the two-time Grand Slam title winner losing 6-1, 6-3 to Croatia's Ana Konjuh.

The 27-year-old Belarusian, playing her first event in over a year after taking time out to give birth to her first child, went down in 75 minutes to her 19-year-old opponent.

The Mallorca grass court tournament is Azarenka's only event before Wimbledon which gets under way on July 3.