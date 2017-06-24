PALMA: Two weeks after Jelena Ostapenko clinched the French Open, Anastasija Sevastova claimed another final spot for Latvia when she reached the championship match at the Mallorca grass court tournament on Saturday.

The world number 19 knocked out defending champion Caroline Garcia of France 6-4, 6-2 in her semi-final.

On Sunday, she will tackle Germany's Julia Goerges, the world number 54 who beat Catherine Bellis of the United States 6-1, 6-1, in Sunday's final.