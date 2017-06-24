LONDON: Indian tennis star Rohan Bopanna and his Croatian partner Ivan Dodig got knocked out of the ongoing Aegon Championships after suffering a straight-sets defeat against the French duo of Julien Benneteau and Edouard Roger-Vasseli in semi-finals last evening.

The Indo-Croatian pair went down 4-6 in the first game before they came up with a much improved performance in the second one. However, it didn’t turn out to be enough as the pair lost the second game 7-5 and got knocked out of the Wimbledon warm-up event.

Bopanna and Dodig had entered the semis after registering a thumping win over Australia's John Peers and Finland's Henri Kontinen in the quarter-finals.

They defeated Peers-Kontinen 7-6, 4-6, 10-2 in a thrilling encounter on Thursday.

The French pair of Benneteau and Roger-Vasseli will now face the winner of another semi-final to be played between the pair of Marin Cilic and Marcin Matkowski and Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares in the summit clash of the tournament.