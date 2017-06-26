PALMA: Anastasija Sevastova won her first trophy since 2010 on Sunday when she captured the Mallorca Open, becoming the second Latvian in two weeks to clinch a title after Jelena Ostapenko's Roland Garros triumph.

The 27-year-old world 19 defeated Germany's Julia Goerges 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 to add the Mallorca grass court crown to her maiden title at Estoril seven years ago.

Sevastova had finished runner-up at the Spanish event in 2016, losing to Caroline Garcia, but she avenged that loss against the Frenchwoman in the semi-finals this year.