EASTBOURNE: In one of the most memorable wins of his career, India's Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Matt Reid today knocked out reigning French Open champions Ryan Harrison and Michael Venus in the opening round of the ATP250 Aegon International, here today.

Unseeded Jeevan and his Australian partner shocked the third-seeded American-Kiwi pair 6-3 3-6 10-7 in exactly an hour in the USD 693,910 grass court event.

Jeevan, who won the Chennai Open with compatriot Rohan Bopanna at the start of the year, is yet make his Major debut and already has a win over Grand Slam champions under his belt. He said he can't be sure if it was the best win of his career.

"I don't know about that but I'm glad to be able to play and have these opportunities," Jeevan, who will make his Grand Slam debut at the Wimbledon championships next week, told PTI.

Asked how they dumped the formidable rivals, the Indian said they won key moments in the match.

"Matt and I have known each other from the challenger tour...we know each other's strengths and back each other under pressure, so we were good in the key moments. Matt served great and I moved well at net today.

"We had literally nothing to lose as they were the Roland Garros champs so we did a great job staying in the moment and enjoying the match," the 28-year-old said.

Jeevan also said that he sneaked into this tournament at the last moment and the 90-minute effort to drive from London to Eastbourne to take a chance to get in the draw, paid off.

"I got in last minute with Matt Reid as there were five onsite teams instead of four because there was a late withdrawal from the advanced entries," the southpaw from Chennai said.

French Open Mixed doubles champion, Rohan Bopanna is also in the draw. He has teamed up with Brazilian Ander Sa and are up against second seeded pair of Ivan Dodig and Edouard Roger-Vasselin.