Croatia's Marin Cilic returns the ball to Luxembourg's Gilles Muller during the semifinal at the Queen's Club tennis tournament in London. | AP

PARIS: Croatia's Marin Cilic moved up to sixth in the latest ATP rankings released on Monday after reaching the Queen's final.

Spaniard Feliciano Lopez, who beat Cilic in the pre-Wimbledon warm-up tournament, moves up seven places to 25th.

Scot Andy Murray continues to lead the rankings ahead of Spain's Rafael Nadal.

Swiss Roger Federer, winner of a ninth Halle title ahead of his assault on an eighth Wimbledon crown next month, remains fifth.