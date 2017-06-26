Marin Cilic moves up to sixth in latest ATP rankings
PARIS: Croatia's Marin Cilic moved up to sixth in the latest ATP rankings released on Monday after reaching the Queen's final.
Spaniard Feliciano Lopez, who beat Cilic in the pre-Wimbledon warm-up tournament, moves up seven places to 25th.
Scot Andy Murray continues to lead the rankings ahead of Spain's Rafael Nadal.
Swiss Roger Federer, winner of a ninth Halle title ahead of his assault on an eighth Wimbledon crown next month, remains fifth.